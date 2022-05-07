ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 462 Posts, Know More

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Indian Agriculture Research Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill the post of assistant in the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and its institute (incl. Reginal Stations). The online application process has started on May 7 and interested candidates should make sure to apply by June 1, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website iari.res.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 462 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 391 vacancies are for the post of Assistant ICAR Institutes and 71 vacancies are for the post of Assistant ICAR Hqrs. Minimum required eligibility, salary, and other details can be checked here. Interested candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to apply.

ICAR IARI recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Eligibility: Candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline

Candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline Age limit: The minimum required age to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit to apply is 30 years

The minimum required age to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit to apply is 30 years Salary: Selected candidates for ICAR Institute will be paid Rs. 35,400 per month and for ICAR Headquarters will be paid Rs. 44,900 per month. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination.

ICAR Indian Agricultural Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply