IGNOU June TEE 2022 Datesheet Out: Online Courses To Begin On Jan 9; Check Dates Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date sheet: The IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today. According to the schedule, the online courses will begin on January 23 and end on February 10, 2023. All those candidates who want to check the date sheet can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
It is to be noted that the IGNOU June TEE examination will be held in two different shifts: the first shift will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second shift will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The latest examination schedule has been released by IGNOU for programme code CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL, CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, and MHD. The last date to apply for the June 2022 TEE for online programmes is January 20, 2023, at 6 pm.