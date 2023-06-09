Last Updated:

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's How To Download

IGNOU June TEE admit card 2023 has been released at ignou.ac.in.Here's how to download the hall tickets for IGNOU June term end exam 2023.

Nandini Verma
IGNOU June TEE admit card

Indira Gandhi National Open University Tuesday released the IGNOU admit card for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2023. ODL candidates who have registered for the exam can download their IGNOU June TEE admit card 2023. The IGNOU admit card is available for download on the official website- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June exam will begin on June 1 and conclude on July 6. 

How to download IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website which is ignou.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2023"
  • Candidates should key in their enrolment number and select the program.
  • Click on the submit button
  • Post clicking on submit button, the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket and download it.
  • Candidates must take its printout and keep a hard copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to go through every detail mentioned on their admit card. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue till 1 p.m., whereas the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Duration will also be mentioned on the question paper. OMR sheets will be provided for marking objective-type answers

