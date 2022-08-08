JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Soon, Know How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
JEE Advanced 2022: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 today August 8, 2022. Now, IIT Bombay will begin the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 today. Once the JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open, eligible candidates will be able to register from 4 PM today by visiting the official website.
Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. Notably, the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test, and this time it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. Post login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be collected from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. In the last stage of the registration process, candidates will have to upload all the required documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.