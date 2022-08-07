Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA Releases Final Key, Result Expected Anytime Soon

JEE Main Result 2022: National Testing Agency will be releasing the NTA JEE mains result 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The final answer key has already been released on August 7, 2022. With answer key being released, result can be released anytime soon.

Ruchika Kumari
JEE Main Result 2022

Image: Pixabay

09:43 IST, August 7th 2022
Role of NTA in JEE Main 2022 result

National Testing Agency (NTA) is the exam conducting body of JEE Mains. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. To assess competence of candidates for admissions and recruitment has always been a challenge in terms of matching with research based international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery.

 

09:33 IST, August 7th 2022
JEE Advanced 2022: Here's all you need to know about registration

JEE Advanced 2022 registration link will be activated by the National Testing Agency on August 7, 2022. For more details, candidates can click on this link

09:32 IST, August 7th 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 registration to begin today

 

JEE Advanced 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today. However, it will only commence after the release of mains result

09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
NTA JEE Main final key 2022: Direct link to download

Candidates can click on this link to download the NTA JEE Main 2022 final answer key 

09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
Here is how to check and download the final answer key
  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section
  • Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"
  • Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference 
09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
NTA releases final answer key

09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
JEE Main results: Check provisional answer key details here

JEE Main results: The provisional answer key was released on August 3 and the deadline to raise objections ended on August 5, 2022.

09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
JEE Main 2022 result: Official websites to check
  1.  jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. https://nta.ac.in/
09:16 IST, August 7th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022: Check result release date and time here

National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Mains result on Sunday, August 7, 2022. As of now, the exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet.

