JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA Releases Final Key, Result Expected Anytime Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) is the exam conducting body of JEE Mains. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. To assess competence of candidates for admissions and recruitment has always been a challenge in terms of matching with research based international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery.
JEE Advanced 2022 registration link will be activated by the National Testing Agency on August 7, 2022. For more details, candidates can click on this link.
JEE Advanced 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today. However, it will only commence after the release of mains result
Candidates can click on this link to download the NTA JEE Main 2022 final answer key
National Testing Agency will be releasing the NTA JEE mains result 2022 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The final answer key has already been released on August 7, 2022. With answer key being released, result can be released anytime soon
JEE Main results: The provisional answer key was released on August 3 and the deadline to raise objections ended on August 5, 2022.
National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Mains result on Sunday, August 7, 2022. As of now, the exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet.