JEE Mains 2022 Day 4 Session 1 Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper 'moderately Difficult'

JEE Mains 2022: The exams are being conducted in two shifts and the last paper will be conducted on June 29, 2022. The first shift starts at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. This year, the JEE Main Examination is being conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India. Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination.

JEE Mains day 4 session 1: Check exam analysis here

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

FITJEE in a release mentioned that the Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

A student who took the exam said that Maths was tough and lengthy. "Physics was the easiest, and Chemistry was mostly NCERT based," said the candidate. "In Maths, questions were mainly from Mathematical Reasoning, Coordinate Geometry and Calculus, while in Chemistry, apart from NCERT based questions, questions were from Co-ordinate Chemistry," he added. Another aspirant said that the paper was moderately difficult. He found the paper quite easy. "Physics was the easiest, Maths and Chemistry was also appeared easy to me," he said.

NTA JEE Main 2022: Guidelines to be followed