JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released, Exam To Be Conducted On July 31

JKPSC CCE prelims admit card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the hall tickets for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. All those registered candidates who will be appearing for the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that they will have to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions, 100 for junior scale posts in the J & K Administrative Service, 50 for the J & K Police Service, and 70 for the J & K Accounts Service, will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be based on three stages. The preliminary examination, the main examination, and the personal interview are all required. The minimum requirement was that candidates must have a degree in any subject from a recognised college or university. List of important dates and direct link to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

Registrations were started on April 25, 2022

Online application close date was May 15, 2022

Correction window was opened on May 16, 2022

The application correction window was closed on May 18, 2022

Admit cards have been released on July 16, 2022

The exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022

Follow these steps to download JKPSC CCE hall tickets 2022