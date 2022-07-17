Last Updated:

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released, Exam To Be Conducted On July 31

JKPSC has released the hall tickets for CCE prelims exam. All those registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their hall tickets now.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JKPSC

Image: Unsplash/Representative


JKPSC CCE prelims admit card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the hall tickets for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. All those registered candidates who will be appearing for the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that they will have to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions, 100 for junior scale posts in the J & K Administrative Service, 50 for the J & K Police Service, and 70 for the J & K Accounts Service, will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be based on three stages. The preliminary examination, the main examination, and the personal interview are all required. The minimum requirement was that candidates must have a degree in any subject from a recognised college or university. List of important dates and direct link to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

  • Registrations were started on April 25, 2022
  • Online application close date was May 15, 2022
  • Correction window was opened on May 16, 2022
  • The application correction window was closed on May 18, 2022
  • Admit cards have been released on July 16, 2022
  • The exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022

Follow these steps to download JKPSC CCE hall tickets 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2022”
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login details like registration number or application form and password
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit cards
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
  • Here is the direct link to download JKPSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 (Click here)
