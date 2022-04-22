Karnataka Schools To Reopen From May 16, Check Academic Calendar Highlights Here

Karnataka School reopening: Karnataka Department of Education has released the Karnataka Schools Academic Calendar 2022-23 on April 21, 2022. The schedule highlights that the Karnataka schools are scheduled to reopen from May 16, 2022 for the next academic session. The academic calendar which has been released has a full range of activities and classes. The Karnataka Education Department has considered providing a minimum set of holidays. The students will be getting the new set of holidays in October 2022.

Karnataka Schools Academic Calendar 2022-23: Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka Schools will reopen on May 16, 2022

Enrollment process will be done between May 16 and May 20, 2022

Parents Teacher Meeting will be conducted on May 28, 2022

Dusshera Holidays will be observed between October 3 and October 16, 2022

In a circular, DPI said the academic year will have programmes and guidelines to help students improve on all aspects that were affected by the two-year-long pandemic. According to the calendar, both primary and secondary classes will be held between 10 am and 4. 20pm. However, while the former will have eight periods, the latter will have seven.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begins today, Hijab not allowed for regular students

The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination has been started on April 22, 2022. The Karnataka state Minister for Education, BC Nagesh has already announced that regular students wearing hijabs will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. However, private students have been exempted from uniform rules. Over 68 lakh students have registered their names for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring."

The state government has also deployed additional personnel to those Karnataka PUC 2nd year examination centers. Special security arrangements have also been made, especially in those places where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous examinations. Students have been told to reach the examination hall atleast 30 minutes before the start of the examination. It is important for all these students to carry the PUC examination hall tickets, without which no student will get entry.