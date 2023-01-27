'Life Doesn't Stop After Exams,' PM Modi Incentivizes Students

Life doesn’t stop after exams, says PM Modi while addressing the students during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.’ PM further emphasised the significance of being focused and introspecting.

He urged students to analyse their skills and weaknesses, which would pave the way for opportunities. He further motivated the students to cultivate self-reliance and introspect in order to combat apprehension.



"Have you ever examined yourself? Learn the art of replay. When you learn something new, keep relearning it and go ahead and educate others with the same skill you learnt. Along with you, your friends too will grow," the PM additionally said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the students, educators, and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ on January 27 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Parents who registered for participation as well as students in grades 9 and 12 attended the event. This is a unique initiative by PM Modi to relieve the tension of the students taking the yearly exam, and since 2018, PM Modi has been engaging with exam takers through PPC once a year.



38 lakh children registered for "Pariksha Pe Charcha" this year, which, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is at least 15 lakh more than in the previous year.