Mumbai University directs colleges to hold exams in offline mode

On demand of the students, Mumbai University has directed colleges to hold the online exam. On Friday, the joint director of higher education (Mumbai division) issued a letter to autonomous colleges directing them to hold examinations in a computer-based online mode. Many colleges across Mumbai have decided to hold offline exams, but this decision is being strongly opposed by the students. However, the directive issued by the joint director of higher education is not binding. According to media reports, city colleges like Mithibai, St. Xavier's, Jai Hind, NM, and Sophia's have announced plans to conduct offline exams after 2 years, but students from these colleges are strongly opposing this decision, and some of them have asked the higher education minister to intervene in the matter. Meanwhile, several outstation students have also raised concerns about their inability to get temporary accommodation, and some have shown concern regarding problems in transportation.

Earlier, Mumbai University had announced that it will conduct the semester VI B Com exam on April 19, 2022. The examination for allied courses in commerce was slated to be held in the first week of May, and exams for BSC and BA, semester VI, were scheduled to be held on April 21. However, with the latest announcement, all the colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will now conduct the examination online. Mumbai University's decision to hold online examination came days after students from various colleges took to Twitter and posted their concerns over autonomous colleges planning to hold the Mumbai University Exams 2022 offline.

“Since the university is holding exams online, there will be a disparity in marks. They will not be tested on common grounds. To ensure there is no academic loss to them, we are requesting these colleges to hold exams online,” said joint director, Sonali Rode. She further stated that higher education minister Uday Samant had asked her to reach out to these colleges after students approached him regarding the offline examination issue. Meanwhile, Mumbai University's latest order has created a lot of discontentment among students as they believe this is an unfair deal due as they can get lower marks, resulting in no admission.

