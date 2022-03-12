NEET PG 2021 Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile For All Categories, Results To Be Revised

NEET PG cutoff reduced: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed the National Board of Education (NBE) to reduce the cutoff by 15 percentile for all categories and release a revised result of NEET PG 2021. Ministry of Health and Family welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with National Medical Council (NMC) took this decision on Saturday. With the reduction of cutoff by 15 percentile, the revised qualifying percentile for general category has been reduced to 35 percentile while for PH (Genl) it will be 30 percentile and for reserved category, it will be 25 percentile. MCC has further directed National Board of Education (NBE) to release the revised result and send the list of newly qualified candidates to MCC as per the revised result.

“After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the MoHFW in consultation with NMC with prior approval from Hon'ble HFM to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories i.e., the qualifying percentile for the general category may be reduced to the 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to the 25th percentile," the official notice reads.

NEET PG 2021 cutoff reduced by 15 percentile

In a letter to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding NEET -PG 2021, the Directorate General Of Health Services said, "to reduce the cut off by 15 percentile across all categories...kindly declare the revised result..." pic.twitter.com/QFYduDlxsO — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

NEET PG 2021 Counselling

Currently the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is accepting registration for mop-up round of NEET PG 2021 counselling. Today, March 12 is the last date to register for the round. The mop up round registration was started from March 3. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. The NEET-PG 2021 was held on 11 September 2021. It had to rescheduled twice in January and April. NEET PG 2021 results were declared in the last week of September.

NEET UG upper age limit removed

Earlier this week, the National Medical Commission had removed the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam. The upper age limit put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.