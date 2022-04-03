NIT Patna Student Bags Highest-ever Package Of Rs 1.6 Crore From Facebook

NIT Patna Placement: Aditi Tiwari, a student from NIT Patna has got an offer from Facebook with an annual salary package of Rs 1.6 crore. It is the highest package that has ever been received by any NIT Patna student. Aditi Tiwari is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) and has been selected for working as a Front End Engineer at Facebook. This has been announced by Bihar Foundation on its Twitter handle. Bihar Foundation is an initiative of the Government of Bihar to facilitate interaction between the State and the Diaspora.

Bihar Foundation tweeted, "Aditi Tiwari, a student of NIT Patna has bagged a job at Facebook with an annual salary package of INR 1.6 crore. This is the highest package ever received by a student in NIT Patna. Aditi is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)."

It is being reported that Aditi has made a major breakthrough in the last five years. The maximum package that was offered was only 50 to 60 lakhs. Aditi's father works at Tata Steel while her mother is a teacher at government school. She got the offer letter in January but had recently informed the institute about her placement. The Training and Placement officer at NIT Patna Dr Shailesh M Pandey said, "It is a matter of pride that the students are excelling at the campus placements. Despite the pandemic, the students have been conscious of their studies and careers."

NIT Patna placement: Overview

NIT Patna saw a record-breaking year this year as the institute stood at 110% placements. In the last two years, the campus placements were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. As India is slowly returning to normalcy, students have started getting better chances at both private and government jobs. Companies like Adobe, Amazon, Linkedin, Paytm, Oracle and others were present at the campus placements at the institute.

Earlier, Patna girl Sampreeti Yadav had also made everyone proud after she received a Rs 1.11 crore package at Google. Soon after their success stories were out, the social media site Twitter got filled with congratulations and good wishes from everyone. Many have commented that it’s impressive for girls to have started coming up in the field and this is what makes a big achievement.