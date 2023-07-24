NIT Rourkela Campus Placement Records Highest Number Of Offers, Highest Package At 53 Lakh

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) has received the highest number of job offers during campus placements in an academic year. A total of 1534 job offers were received from more than 330 companies during the campus placements process reaching a breakthrough as more than 95% of students from the flagship B. Tech program were placed. Branches like B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degrees in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100% placement of registered students.

8 students bag the highest package of Rs 52.89 lakh per annum

A total of 24 students secured a package of more than Rs. 50 LPA among them eight got the offer with the highest package of Rs. 52.89 LPA. The Institute has witnessed a significant surge in offers across diverse sectors, reaching unprecedented levels. The average (overall) CTC jumped from Rs.11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs.12.95 LPA in 2022-2023 achieving an increase of more than 16%. The average CTC of B.Tech for the year is Rs.14.22 LPA.

The Computer Science Department recorded an average CTC of Rs. 21.87 LPA. The Average CTC of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering is Rs. 18.12 LPA. Average CTC for Electronics and Communication is Rs. 17.97 LPA and Electrical Department stands with an average of Rs. 14.55 LPA.

Highlights

1534 job offers were received from 330 companies during campus placements for 2022-23 academic year More than 95% of students from the flagship B. Tech program were placed 350+ Internships were also offered with an average stipend of around Rs. 45,000 and highest Rs. 1.5 lakh per month

In the 2022-23 Academic Year, a total of 1474 students registered for placements, across different streams of study. More than 80 % of the registered students from the Integrated M.Sc. course were placed and there is a significant 51% increase in offers over the previous session. The Institute placement record across all branches reached 88%. The post graduate programs also witnessed a remarkable growth in comparison to the previous session with 96.22% in the Department of Electronics and Communication followed by 90% in Department of Industrial Design and 86.96% in Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The overall placement statistics accounted for 71.86% across all disciplines of M. Tech.

Amongst the different sectors, Software and IT Services has emerged as the top recruiter (31.1% of total recruitment) including Microsoft, Amazon, and AWS, Hotstar, SAP Labs, etc. This was followed by Core Engineering (26.8%) with companies like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, John Deere, etc. Analytics and Consulting accounted for 15.3% including companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal point analytics, O9 Solutions and Kantar etc.

The rest of the offers are from the diverse sectors including Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare including companies like Navi, Cashfree, Mathworks, American Express, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Wells Fargo, ITC Limited, Britannia, HUL, and many others. The opportunities in the core sectors also reached new heights and the premier institute welcomed PSUs like HPCL, EIL, BPCL, GAIL, and BEL. A total of 3 international offers were made in the academic year from Landmark Group.

Speaking about the placements, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, "Overall, NIT Rourkela's successful 2022 - 23 placement season is a testament to the bright talent our Institute fosters. A good placement/internship rate reflects the quality of education and the skills developed by the students over the period in NIT Rourkela. I congratulate the students, faculty, and the Career Development Centre of NIT Rourkela for their efforts in achieving a successful placement season. Significant education and technical training in preparing students is must and adopting a student-centric approach to teaching and guiding can enhance their skills and increase their chances of securing desired internships or jobs. Not only this, students are also learning to choose their priorities and thus many wish for higher studies, research, or building a startup rather than opting for a job. The institution’s commitment to nurture talent, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship has been instrumental in shaping these success stories.”

Prof. Bibhuti B. Nayak, Head of Career Development Centre, NIT Rourkela, said, “This year's Institute placement season has been an overwhelming success. We managed not only to retain almost all past recruiters but also to get on board a good number of new recruiters. Over the years, we have maintained and build strong ties with industry partners, creating numerous opportunities for internships, projects, and interactions with industry leaders. This year we have also witnessed a student who secured an internship and later got a job offer (off campus placement) with a package of 83+ LPA. Our students have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and determination throughout their academic journey. Their accomplishments have inspired and motivated the next generation of graduates. I would like to congratulate and thank the whole team of the Career Development Centre along with the coordinators of Placement Committee 2022-2023 for conducting such a successful placement drive.”

NIT Rourkela Internships

The statistics for internship opportunities also saw phenomenal improvement. With more than 350 internship offers and the highest stipend of Rs.1.5 LPM, NIT Rourkela has proven its capabilities when placed against industry standards.

With a vision to foster practical learning and industry exposure, NIT Rourkela has launched a six-month internship program in the final semester for B. Tech students. This program aims to provide students with invaluable hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of real-world engineering challenges. The year 2022-23 witnessed close to 50 students undergoing this internship and the number is expected to rise sharply in the upcoming placement season.

NIT Rourkela offers B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, Integrated MSc, Doctoral and MBA programmes through its multi-inter-trans disciplinary departments like Biotechnology and Medical, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth and Atmospheric Science, Food Process Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Industrial Design, Life Science, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials, Mining, Physics and Astronomy, and Planning and Architecture and School of Management.