NMC Warns Indian Medical Students Against Studying MBBS, BDS In Pakistan

After UGC and AICTE issued a notice warning Indian students not to study at any college in Pakistan, the National Medical Commission (NMC), which is the top regulatory body of medical education in the country, has also released a notification warning Indian students about studying MBBS and BDS courses in Pakistan, saying they will not be allowed to practise medicine in India.

"Any Indian national/Overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college in Pakistan shall not be eligible to appear in FMGE or seek employment in India," according to the NMC notification.

NMC warns Indians against studying MBBS, BDS in Pakistan

In the notice, NMC has clarified that those who have obtained medical degrees from Pakistan before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from MHA will be allowed to practise medicine in India and also take the FMGE test. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory examination that allows doctors who have received their UG medical degree in a foreign country to practise in India. Recently, UGC and AICTE, the higher and technical education regulators in the country, released similar warning notice.

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for the purpose of pursuing higher education. According to the UGC and AICTE, "any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution in Pakistan shall not be eligible to seek employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan."

Pakistan seeks clarification on UGC’s notice of not recognising Pakistani degrees

Later, Islamabad asked the UGC to give a clarification on the issue. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said that the country has the right to take necessary actions in response to this discriminatory action by the Indian government. "We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said public notice. Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India.