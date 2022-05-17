Odisha Board: Over 14,000 Students Skip Class 9 Exam For 2021-22; See Details

Odisha HSC Exam: The Odisha HSC & Madhyama 2021-22 Class 9 examination is underway, and on Tuesday, a total of 14,935 students in Odisha skipped the exam. According to reports, as many as 5,66,269 students had enrolled for the Class 9 examination, of which 5,51,334 appeared on the examination while 14,935 remained absent, as per a press release issued by the board. A total of 3,399 students had enrolled for the Madhyama examination, of which 3,270 had appeared, and 129 had not appeared in the examination. The Board has announced that all those candidates who took part in the Class 9 examination will be promoted to Class 10.

Improvement tests for Grade F (I), (II) students

30,138 candidates in Grade F (II) have to improve upon their performance in improvement tests to be conducted by the concerned schools, the board said. Notably, this time, even if a candidate scores a Grade F (I), they will be declared qualified as they fulfill some of the minimum criteria of the examination. While F (II) candidates will be allowed two chances to qualify for the exam, they need to score only 30% in each failed subject. As per the official notice, the schools will provide remedial teaching to these candidates till May 31 and conduct improvement tests on June 1, June 8, and June 16.

"Candidates not qualifying at the first improvement test shall appear at the second improvement test after being given remedial teaching in between, for seven days, and so on for the second and third improvement tests. Schools will prepare questions out of 20 marks and tests will be of 40 minute duration," the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said.

Meanwhile, the BSE announced that all District Education Officers (DEOs) are required to submit an exhaustive report regarding 14,935 candidates who remained absent from the examination.

