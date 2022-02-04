Odisha School, Colleges To Resume Offline Classes From February 7 As COVID Cases Decline

Monitoring the decline in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government has decided to reopen schools and colleges. All the schools and colleges will be reopened from February 7, 2022. An announcement about Odisha school reopening was made by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at a press conference on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

To be noted that physical classes will only begin for students from Class 8 to 12, colleges, universities and other technical educational institutions. Talking about reopening schools for students from KG to 7, Chief Secretary announced that it will be reopened from February 14, 2022.

A few days before this official announcement, Odisha Higher Education department had to issue an official clarification. It was being circulated over social media and claimed that schools will be opened from February 10, 2022. “A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying the decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government,” the department clarified on Twitter.

Schools and colleges are closed due to Omicron surge

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Odisha as well as India, the colleges and universities were closed by the Odisha government on January 10, 2022. The order will remain in effect till February 6, 2022. However, nursing institutions, colleges, and medical colleges were allowed to function under COVID-related restrictions. The college authorities, universities, and technical education institutions were asked to conduct online classes under COVID protocols.

Whereas, all hostels in such academic institutions were instructed to remain closed and the students were advised to avoid staying in the hostels. The state government asked schools and colleges to continue offline examinations under strict COVID guidelines.

Bihar and UP schools may reopen soon

Schools are closed in Bihar due to COVID situation in the state. However, Bihar Education Department wants to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision regarding the reopening of schools has not been taken yet. It will be decided after a review meeting will be conducted. This has been announced by Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh schools are closed due to the COVID situation. In a recent move, around 250 educational institutions under the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) have now threatened to put a halt to online classes if schools are not reopened soon. As of now, according to Uttar Pradesh government’s order, all schools in the state for offline classes are closed till February 6, 2022. UPSA has said that it would wait till February 6 after which it would discontinue all online classes if schools are not resumed offline.