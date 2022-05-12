Over 1 Lakh Candidates Appear For CBT In Non-technical Popular Categories: Railway

The Indian Railways conducted the second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment on May 9 and 10 for level 6 (7,124 posts) and level 4 (161 posts). The total number of candidates scheduled to take the test was 1,80,882, out of which 1,28,708 appeared for the CBT. For the first time, Aadhaar-based authentication was done for the candidates. The second phase CBT was conducted in three shifts, two for level 6 on May 9 and one for level 4 on May 10.

The scheduling was done in such a way that candidates of one RRB were given the same question paper so that there is no need for normalisation, the ministry said. The level 6 CBT was conducted at 156 centres in 111 cities across 25 states. The overall attendance for this level was about 74 percent. The level 4 CBT was conducted at 89 centres in 56 cities across 17 states. Overall attendance was about 60.5 percent. Special trains were run to facilitate the movement of candidates.