Patna Schools To Close At 10:45 Am From April 19 Onwards Due To Heatwave, DM Orders

Schools in Patna for all classes will be closed by 10:45 am from April 19 onwards due to the prevalent heatwave in the state capital. The temperature in Patna soared up to 44 degrees making it unsafe for children to step out in the scorching heat. Earlier, the district magistrate of Patna had ordered on April 13 ordered the schools to wind up their academic activities for all classes before 11:45 am.

"The district administration prohibits academic activities for all classes (including pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 10.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order, which will come into force from April 19," an order issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandra Sekhar Singh reads.

Heatwave in Bihar, temperature soars up to 44 degrees

Sheikhpura district of Bihar was the hottest at 44.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, followed by 43.2 degrees Celsius in Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria, and Rohtas. The Met department issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul, and several other districts. Besides, a yellow warning was also sounded for Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria, and Munger.

Previously on April 3, the Patna district education officer had announced rescheduling the timings of all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 and directed the schools to operate from 6.30 am to 11.30 am. This came into effect on April 3. Bihar schools will be functional only during the morning hours. It has been announced by Patna district education officer, Amit Kumar that all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 will be operated from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. This came into effect on April 3, 2023.