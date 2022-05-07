PM Modi Reviews Implementation Of National Education Policy 2020; Backs Hybrid Learning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology for school-going children, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing. National Curriculum Framework is being formulated under the Guidance of National Steering Committee. Multiple Entry Exit in higher education becomes a reality with nearly 400 Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) registered in Academic Bank of Credit.

The PMO further informed that students have been allowed to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously as per UGC Guidelines and a big push to online learning with HEIs is being allowed to run full-fledged online courses and permissible limit of online content being raised to 40%. PMO further stated that Multi-linguality is being promoted to remove language-related hurdles in academic attainment.

In an official press release, the PMO mentioned, "The databases maintained by Anganwadi centers should be seamlessly integrated with the school databases as children move from Anganwadis to Schools. Regular Health check-ups and screening for children in schools should be carried out with the help of technology. Emphasis should be laid on use of indigenously-developed toys to develop conceptual skills in students. He also suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing to create awareness about soil health."

National Education Policy 2020

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions India's approach to a modern education system. The new policy replaced the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for not only elementary education but also higher education. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040. While introducing the policy, the government had clarified that students would not be forced to study any particular language. However, it maintained that the medium of instruction would not be shifted from English to any regional language.

Image: PTI