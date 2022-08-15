Last Updated:

Independence Day 2022 PM Modi Says 'NEP To Play A Major Role In Nation's Development'

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi said that he looks at the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a significant part of creating a developed India.

Independence Day 2022: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort. In Independence day's speech, PM Modi spoke on a wide variety of topics, including the need for development and the role of youth in the nation's progress. PM Modi said that he looks at the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a significant part of creating a developed India.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi stated that NEP will play an important role in making India a fully developed nation by the time the country reaches its 100th Independence Day. He also urged the younger generation to actively take part in making India a fully developed nation.

Independence day 2022: NEP to play a major role in the nation's development

The NEP 2020 was approved by the Union cabinet with the aim of improving and changing the country's education policy in order to provide students with a better and inclusive education. The National Education Policy 2020 stands on principles such as imparting high-quality education to students of multidisciplinary nature; strengthening the power of language; bringing equality in education; robust teacher recruitment and career path; and good school governance, among other key elements.

PM Modi urges youth to make India a developed nation by 2047

In his address, the Prime Minister urged the youth, who will turn 50 in 2047, to take an oath to make India a developed country within 100 years of Independence.

"When we take an oath, we make it happen. That’s why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement, "he said.

Independence Day Speech 2022: PM Modi lists 5 resolutions for the next 25 years

  1. Bharat Viksit
  2. Getting rid of every trace of Gulami in us
  3. Pride in our glorious heritage
  4. Unity
  5. Performing Our Responsibilities

