PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 11 Government Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today At 4 Pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 11 new Tamil Nadu govt medical colleges on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The inauguration function will be conducted in virtual format through video conferencing in evening at 4 pm. Along with 11 medical colleges, PM Modi will also be inaugurating a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. The new medical colleges are being established in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

PM @narendramodi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu at 4 pm today, 12th January.



These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/xKpgRRR5QZ — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 12, 2022

About Tamil Nadu govt medical college

Tamil Nadu medical colleges have been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore. Out of the total sum, around Rs. 2,145 crore has been provided by the central government and the rest amount has been born by the state government. The new medical colleges will have a total capacity of 1,450 seats. The setup of medical colleges is being done under the centrally sponsored scheme of "Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached to existing district/referral hospitals". With the help of this scheme, the Union government of India aims to establish medical colleges in those districts that do not have any government-run or private medical colleges.

Features of Central Institute of Classical Tamil

A new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12, 2022. Earlier, CICT was working in a rented building and now after its inauguration, it will be operated from a new campus. The Institute aims to promote classical languages and protect Indian heritage. The establishment of a new campus of CICT promotes PM Modi's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and encourage classical languages. The cost of new campus is 24 crores and it has been fully funded by the Union Government.

The new campus is equipped with a library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall. The institute library has a collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. The institute also holds seminars and training programs, granting fellowships and other activities. The institutes also translate and publish "Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.