QS World University Rankings 2022 Out: 4 Programmes Of IIT-Delhi Ranked In Top 100

QS World University Rankings 2022 have been released on the official website on April 6, 2022. QS world rankings 2022 that have been released can be checked as per different fields too. QS Rankings By Subject identifies the world's strongest universities in 51 individual subject areas. Highlights of this year's ranking in subject areas can be checked here can be checked here. In order to check the global ranking, this link can be checked.

QS World University Rankings 2022 Subject-wise

In Arts & Humanities: First rank is of University of Oxford. Second is University of Cambridge and third of Harvard University

QS world University rankings 2022: Four programmes of IIT Delhi ranked under 100

In the Engineering and Technology subject, Four academic programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have been featured in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022. The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering. To be noted that IIT Delhi’s Electrical Engineering programme has achieved 56th rank (overall score 77.5), Mechanical Engineering 64th (overall score 76.6), Computer Science 65th (overall score 71.0) and Civil Engineering has been ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score 74.0)

"The institute has also been ranked among India’s top three domestically for Electrical and Electronic (1st rank), Statistics and Operations Research (1st), Computer Science and Information Systems (1st), Civil and Structural (1st), Mechanical (2nd), Mathematics (2nd), Social Sciences and Management (2nd), Material Science (3rd), Chemistry (3rd), Biological Sciences (3rd) and Sociology (3rd)," IIT Delhi press release reads.

QS rankings 2022: Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has once again retained the first position in India. the global ranking of JGLS in year 2022 has improved to 70th, a jump of six places from 2021. To be noted that apart from Jindal school, there are no other Indian law schools including none of the National Law Schools that have been able to find any place in the top 75 law schools in these prestigious global rankings. This has been announced when QS World University Rankings by Subject ranked a total of 340 law schools after evaluating 1,118 institutions. JGLS has managed to score 77.9 in academic reputation, 79.3 in employer reputation, 60.3 in citations, and 45.4 in h-index, leading to a total score of 72.6