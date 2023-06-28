QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT-Bombay Replaces IISc From Top Rank In India List

QS World University Rankings 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has been ranked the best institute in India in the latest report of QS World University Rankings 2024. 2nd position is bagged by IIT-Delhi followed by IISc Bangalore. However, in the overall rankings, IIT Bombay has been ranked 149th in the world while IIT-D and IISc have got 197th and 225th ranks, respectively.

IITs bag top spots in QS World University Rankings 2024

Other universities on the list include IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee and University of Delhi. It must be noted that IISc Bangalore has slipped down from the 225th rank globally to the 155th rank. IIT Bombay has climbed to 149th rank from 172nd rank globally.

“The Indian Institute of Science (225th) experienced a lower rank in the reset methodology, partly due to the revised weightage assigned to its faculty-to-student ratio, which is one of its strengths. This edition assigns 50% less weight to this indicator. Additionally, the introduction of three new indicators serves as areas of development for this prestigious institution. India can now take pride in having two more entries in the world's top 500 universities with the University of Delhi (ranked 407th) and Anna University (ranked 427th) making their debut in this tier,” QS official statement reads.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Indian Universities