On Thursday, in the class 12th political science paper for the Rajasthan Board exam, there were as many as six questions related to the Congress party. As Congress is ruling in the Rajasthan, this sparked a new controversy in state politics.

Most of the questions that were asked in the Rajasthan Board class 12th political paper were regarding the achievement of the Grand Old Party. "Who gave the slogan Garibi Hatao?", "Which political party dominated the first three general elections?", "How many seats did Congress win in the 1984 elections?", "Discuss in brief the Congress as a social and ideological alliance", "The General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement", "Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general elections and what mandate did it get? Explain", such types of questions were asked in the class 12th political science paper.

'Congress history exam'

Slamming the Rajasthan Congress government over the question paper, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit said whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. "Seeing this question paper of Political Science, many students did not even understand whether the examination is of Political Science or the history of Congress!," a statement from Rajasthan BJP. It further added, "Perhaps Gehlot Ji has now considered Congress as a part of history."

Condemning the political science question paper, the BJP state president Satish Poonia said that it is the policy of the Congress party to mislead the new generation. "It is Congress policy to mislead the new generation," Poonia told ANI.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Ram Lal Sharma also slammed the Congress party and said that the party is not politicising the education centres in the state. He took a jibe at the state Congress party and said, "It looks like it was an examination for selecting Congress President."

राजनीति विज्ञान का ये प्रश्नपत्र देख कई विद्यार्थियों को तो समझ ही नहीं आया कि परीक्षा राजनीति विज्ञान की है या कांग्रेस के इतिहास की! शायद गहलोत जी भी अब कांग्रेस को इतिहास का हिस्सा मान चुके है। pic.twitter.com/6ubEBYKviL — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) April 22, 2022

BJP leader Sambit Patra also reacted to Rajasthan Board exam political science paper. He took to his Twitter and said, "In Rajasthan, instead of question paper in the 12th examination, Congress's appreciation letter is being distributed." He further added, "The Gehlot government wants students to become engineers, doctors or Congress workers?"

However, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, BD Kalla denied the allegation of the BJP. Speaking to the ANI on the political science question paper controversy, he said, "The government has nothing to do with it. There is no government interference in it." He further said that the Rajasthan Higher Education Board is an autonomous body and there is no interference from the government in it.