Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: Fresh Test On July 2

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The police constables recruitment exam paper, which was allegedly leaked last month, will be conducted afresh on July 2, officials said.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam centre in Jhotwara town here, it was alleged.

Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Binita Thakur, however, said in a statement that the examination was cancelled due to "unavoidable reasons".

She said that fresh examination will be held only for those candidates that were present in the second shift on May 14.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a fair examination, she added. PTI AG CJ CJ

