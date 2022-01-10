Rajasthan Schools In Urban Areas To Remain Close Till Jan 30 Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, several states have come forward with new COVID-related instructions. The Rajasthan government has also announced the closure of schools in urban areas, along with curfews on Sunday.

The new COVID restrictions introduced by the Rajasthan government include limits on market functioning and a cap on occupancy at restaurants, movie theatres, and other public venues.

Rajasthan schools are closed till Jan 30, 2022

As per the latest orders issued by the state home department, all the schools in the municipal corporation and municipality areas will remain closed till January 30, and during this period, the online classes will continue. Earlier, schools in the Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal corporation areas were closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 17, 2022. In view of the surge in COVID cases across the state, the authorities have decided to impose a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am on weekends.

Meanwhile, several staff members working at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's residence have been tested positive for COVID-19. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also under home isolation after contracting the virus. He appealed to people to follow COVID protocols and restrict movement in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot wrote, "There are reports of thousands of doctors getting infected." The situation is worrying. We all have to fight this pandemic together. We will be successful in this only with the cooperation of the public, "he tweeted.

COVID situation in Rajasthan

COVID cases in Rajasthan are on a steep rise. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported a total of 5660 COVID cases, followed by 1 death. In Jaipur, a total of 2,377 new COVID cases were reported, taking the tally of active cases to 19,467

Image: PTI