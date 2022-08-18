RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Exam City Link Activated, Here's How To Apply Online

Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notice. The notice highlights that the application status link for group D recruitment has been activated. With the activation of link, candidates can view the eligibility/ ineligibility status of their applications. For that they should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The steps which candidates will have to follow to check application status are mentioned below.

RRB Group D exam 2022: Here's how to check application status online

Step 1: Go to the official site of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level – 1 posts application status link

Step 3: Then candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Once done, the application status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should check the application status and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates would also be able to download their admit cards from the official RRB website – rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites of the various Railway Recruitment Boards. The admit card would mention details such as the exam venue, reporting time, date of exam and more. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,03,769 posts of track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant, assistant pointsman, and level-I posts in the Indian Railways. For the comfort of the candidate we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.

Here is how to check and download call letters