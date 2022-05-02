SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How To Download & Check

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer key 2022: The answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. To download the answer key, candidates can log on to the SSC website. Along with the SSC CGL tier 1 tentative answer keys, the Commission has also released recorded responses.

Candidates must note that they will require their registration login ID and password to download the answer key. This year, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held by the SS Commission from April 11 to 21 at various examination centres across the country. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Candidates must also be aware that May 7, 2022, till 5 pm is the last date to raise an objection. Check key details below.

Official Notice

According to the official notice issued by the SSC, "Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.05.2022 (5.00 PM) to 07.05.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged." Representations received after 5.00 PM on May 7, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," it further reads.

SSC CGL 2021: Here's how to download Answer Key 2022

Step 1: To check the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC (@ssc.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the SSC homepage, search for the "Answer Key" option.

Step 3: Click on the notification reading "Uploading of tentative answer key along with candidate's response sheet-Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021".

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password in the login credentials.

Step 5: The final SSC CGL Answer Key for Tier 1 appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download and compare your answers to the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key.

