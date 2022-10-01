Telangana Government Increases Quota For STs From 6% To 10% In Educational Institutions

The reservation percentage for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the education and employment sector has been increased by the Telangana government from the existing 6% to 10% with effect from October 1. Notably, with the latest development, the quantum of reservations for various categories in the States has reached 54%. Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced on Telangana Liberation Day that within a week the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government would increase the quota for STS to 10%.

Telangana govt increases reservation for Scheduled Tribes from 6% to 10% in educational institutions

The resolution to enhance the reservation percentage for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the education and employment sectors was passed by the Telangana Assembly in April 2017 and sent to the Centre. However, the Union government did not clear the bill and did not send it for the President's assent. Later, the CM announced that the state would move ahead with its proposal as the central government is deliberately sitting on the ST quota.

According to media reports, the state government took this decision to increase the tribal reservation after considering the fact that the total reservations in Tamil Nadu have crossed the 50 per cent limit and went up to 69 per cent in 1994. For the last 28 years, the 69 percent reservation has remained in force. Later, the government decided to increase the reservations of STs to 10 per cent keeping aside the Muslim reservations

