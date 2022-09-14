Three Minor Girls Missing From Bengaluru School For 9 Days, Parents Stage Protest

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, three minor girls who allegedly went missing from their school on September 6 have still not been found. All three girls were studying at St. Joseph's Convent High Primary School at Promenade Road, Bengaluru, and have been missing for over 9 days now.

The missing students have been identified as Shaktishwari (15), Verunika (16), and Nandini (15). The parents have claimed that their children didn't return home after attending school on Tuesday, September 6. As the kin of the missing girls arrived at the school to meet the Principal, the security guard allegedly refused to allow them to enter the premises and shut the gates on them. The parents have been staging a protest outside the school gate in the Frazer Town area of the capital city.

After the chaos, the Pulikeshi Nagar police arrived at the scene and a case has been registered.

