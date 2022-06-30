TS SSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Results Today

SSC Results 2022: The Board School Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) is gearing up to release the SSC or class 10 results on June 30, 2022. All those registered students who took the exam, will be able to check their scores today. The list of official websites on which result will be released is mentioned below. List of important dates and steps to check result are also attached below.

In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password/date of birth. The direct link to download scorecards will be activated soon after the release of result. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

BSE Telangana class 10 result 2022: List of Official websites

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

TS SSC 2022: Check important dates here

The Telangana board examinations were conducted between May 23 to June 1, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm.

The result will be released on June 30, 2022

When to check result?

It will be released in first half at 11 am

TS SSC Result 2022: Follow these steps to download Telangana SSC Result 2022

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2022"

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

This time, class 10 students took the exam in offline mode. In 2020, the TS SSC Exams had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage for TS SSC stood at 92.43 percent. In the press conference, pass percentage and topper list are also expected to be announced.