The National Testing Agency will conduct the Central University Entrance Test, CUET 2022, for the admission of eligible students in undergraduate programmes from the academic session 2022–2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities. On Tuesday, UGC released a notification informing the candidates about the commencement of CUET 2022 for college admissions in India. Meanwhile, the chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said that only the scores obtained in the CUCET will be used for admissions into central universities.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar calls 'CUET 2022 student-friendly reform'

Notably, starting this year, board exam results for Class 12 will no longer be considered as a valid document for admissions. Adding more regarding this move, the UGC chairman stated that the introduction of CUET is a "student-friendly reform". The chairman told media people, "The announcement of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is a student-friendly reform. The students who wanted to get admission to universities had to write various exams, whereas some universities took admissions on the basis of Class 12 results" he added.

Meanwhile, UGC has called CUET a student-friendly reform that will allow all students to take part in the exam and put everyone at one common level. While speaking to reporters regarding CUET 2022, the chairman also spoke about an expected exam date. He hinted that the examination would be conducted in July 2022. However, there have not been any final dates announced for examination. The National Testing Agency, along with UGC, has confirmed that registration for CUET 2022 will begin in the first week of April.

Image: Unsplash/ Representational