UGC Releases Revised Merit List For Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21; Check Details Here

UGC Scholarship Schemes: The University Grants Commission has recently released a revised merit list that has details of provisionally selected students for the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme. The students who applied for the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North East Region can check the merit list now. It can be checked by visiting the official website ugc.ac.in. The merit list is for students who applied for the academic year 2020-21. As per the schedule, the registration for UGC Ishan Uday scholarship 2021-22 will conclude on January 15, 2021. Merit list for the same has not been released yet.

Why was merit list revised?

The commission said the merit list was already released in July 2021. However, Centre noticed some discrepancies, after which it was decided to release the revised list. To be noted that UGC has been distributing this scholarship from the 2014-15 academic year.

“The merit lists for 'Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER' -2020-21 was generated in July, 2021. However, it was noticed that there were some discrepancies in the merit lists. The selections were reviewed and revised State-wise merit -lists of provisional selected candidates are given at Annexures I to VIII,” the commission said.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

For improving the NER, promoting higher education, and encouraging children belonging to the economically weaker sections of the NE region, the UGC has decided to launch the “Ishan Uday” Special Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region.

Number of scholarships: 10,000.

Here is the direct link to check all details about the scholarship.

Eligibility