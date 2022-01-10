UP Colleges, Universities Closed Till Jan 16 Amid COVID, Exams To Be Held As Scheduled

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of all schools and universities for one week. The state government has announced that during this period, no offline classes will be held at any universities or colleges, but the universities and schools can continue online classes from January 10. All the educational institutes across the state will remain closed till January 16.

As per the latest rules issued by the state government, all educational institutions will be allowed to conduct the examination as scheduled. The announcement regarding the closure of schools and universities was made on Saturday evening. The order will be implemented at both private and government universities and the colleges affiliated with them.

UP colleges, schools closed till January 16

Earlier, schools up to classes 10 and 12 were closed until January 16, and schools were instructed to continue online classes. However, students belonging to classes 11 and 12 were allowed to go to school only for the COVID vaccination. Meanwhile, several other states, including West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others, have ordered school closures or reductions in capacity to 50%.

COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh

COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh are on the rise. The state reported 7680 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 4 deaths. Currently, the state has 33,900 active COVID cases and 90% of them have no symptoms. Meanwhile, the government is administering the "precautionary dose" to senior citizens over 60 years of age at various vaccination centers.

(Image: PTI, Representative Image)