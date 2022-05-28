Last Updated:

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2022 Exam Timetable Released; Check Here

UPSC Geo-scientist Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPSC

Image: Unsplash


UPSC Geo-scientist Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the examination schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in. According to the examination schedule, the UPSC Geo-scientist Main Exam 2022 will be conducted on June 25 and June 26, 2022. The examination will be held in two sessions. The first session is from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the second session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Official notice

"Candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on 25th and 26th June 2022 (FOR PAPER I & II OF GEOLOGIST AND PAPER 4 OF HYDROGEOLOGY ONLY)," reads the official notification.

 

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 | Check Exam Schedule

Exam

Date

Time
  • GEOLOGY PAPER-I
  • June 25, 2022
  • 9: 00 am to 12: 00 noon
  • CHEMISTRY PAPER-I

 
  • June 25
  • 9: 00 am to 12: 00 noon
  • GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I

 
  • June 25
  • 9: 00 am to 12: 00 noon
  • GEOLOGY PAPER-II
  • June 25
  • 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • CHEMISTRY PAPER-II
  • June 25
  • 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II
  • June 25
  • 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • GEOLOGY PAPER-III
  • June 26
  • 9:00 am to 12: noon
  • CHEMISTRY-III
  • June 26
  • 9:00 am to 12: noon
  • GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III
  • June 26
  • 9:00 am to 12: noon
  • HYDROGEOLOGY

 
  • June 26
  • 2: pm to 5: pm

According to the official notice released by the UPSC, "If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical, and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of the written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose," reads the notice.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative

READ | Bihar Board Inter result for compartment cum special exam declared, check here
READ | SSC Stenographer result 2019 out for Grade C, Grade D exam, here's direct link
READ | IGNOU June TEE exam 2022: Tentative schedule released, check exam dates here
READ | ATMA 2022 admit card for May 29 exam out, here's how to download call letters
READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam: Complete strategy to crack UPSC prelims exam
Tags: UPSC, upsc combined geo-scientist exam 2022, upsc geo-scientist exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND