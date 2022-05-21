UPSC Releases Important Notice Related To OMR Sheets Ahead Of CSE Prelims Exam

UPSC CSE 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for aspirants who have got themselves registered to take the UPSC prelims exam that will be conducted on June 5, 2022. The notice has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and has important points for filling the OMR sheet during the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. The title of the notice reads, "Common Mistakes Done while Filling OMR sheet/Scannable Attendance Sheet."
The notice has the visuals of an OMR sheet attached to simplify the steps of filling the same. Candidates must know that the OMR sheet has to be mandatorily filled by all and the details must be cross-checked. In the notice, candidates can look for the correct way of filling the circles in OMR. List of important dates and steps to download admit card has also been attached.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
- Admit Card has been released on May 10, 2022
- It can be downloaded till June 5, 2022
- The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 5, 2022
How to check official notice
- Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam on June 5 should go to the official website upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for what's new section
- Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Common mistakes done while filling OMR Sheet/Scannable Attendance List"
- Step 4: A PPT will be opened up on the screen
- Step 5: Download the same and go through it
- Step 6: If required, take its printout
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the eAdmit Card link for UPSC Civil Services 2022 Preliminary Examination
- Step 3: They will be redirected to another page which will have the instructions, candidates should scroll down and accept the condition
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the application number and details
- Step 5: UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on screen, go through the details and download it
- Step 6: Take its printout to the exam hall