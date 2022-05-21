UPSC Releases Important Notice Related To OMR Sheets Ahead Of CSE Prelims Exam

UPSC CSE 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for aspirants who have got themselves registered to take the UPSC prelims exam that will be conducted on June 5, 2022. The notice has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and has important points for filling the OMR sheet during the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. The title of the notice reads, "Common Mistakes Done while Filling OMR sheet/Scannable Attendance Sheet."

The notice has the visuals of an OMR sheet attached to simplify the steps of filling the same. Candidates must know that the OMR sheet has to be mandatorily filled by all and the details must be cross-checked. In the notice, candidates can look for the correct way of filling the circles in OMR. List of important dates and steps to download admit card has also been attached.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Admit Card has been released on May 10, 2022

It can be downloaded till June 5, 2022

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 5, 2022

How to check official notice

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam on June 5 should go to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for what's new section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Common mistakes done while filling OMR Sheet/Scannable Attendance List"

Step 4: A PPT will be opened up on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and go through it

Step 6: If required, take its printout

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets