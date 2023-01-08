'Very Creative!...': PM Modi Praises Schoolgirl's Poem Ahead Of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school girl named Diya reciting a self-written poem. “Very creative! Stress-free exams are the best exams,” PM wrote in the tweet posted on January 7.

Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month. https://t.co/12RCaDMWOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2023

What is the poem about?

The student of Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Dehradun shared the beautiful self-composed poem on examinations where she was heard equating exams with Diwali and how stress can be reduced in those times.

In her poetry, Diya is seen talking about the anxiety and tension that an examinee experiences as poems are among the most effective and well-liked media for disseminating important messages, and they do an outstanding job at it. The poetess (Kumari Diya), through her poem, attempts to increase the enthusiasm and confidence of the students by expressing that an examination is a time of life that needs to be celebrated in any manner possible. In order to appear for the test without tension, one should appreciate the period and approach it positively, she says.

On January 27, PM Modi will meet with students, teachers, and parents during the sixth session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The event will take place in New Delhi at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The sixth iteration of the event had a registration period that ran from November 25 to December 30.

Parents and teachers from 50 countries registered for PPC 2023

An official of the Human Resources Ministry told ANI that parents, teachers and students from over 150 countries had registered for PPC 2023. A sizeable contingent of pupils, teachers, and parents from state boards - CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other boards will be participating in the event, according to the officials.

About 2,050 applicants who were selected through creative writing competitions on MyGov will receive the special 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' package, which includes both the English and Hindi versions of Prime Minister Modi's book Exam Warriors.

What is the aim of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'?

'Pariksha Pe Charcha', a platform established by the Prime Minister, allows children, parents, and educators from all around the country and beyond to communicate with him about exams and post-school concerns. The occasion aims to ease pupils' exam anxiety.

Image: Twitter