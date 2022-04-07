WB: Students Write 'Khela Hobe' In Class 10 Exam Papers; Board Warns Of Penal Action

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has warned of taking severe action after a group of students were found writing a popular political slogan on their answer sheets during the West Bengal Board class 10 examination conducted last month.

This came during the Madhyamik examinations for class 10 were conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in March when the examiners found that a number of students have written the 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game), a political slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

Warning against the same, the authorities have also decided to take panel actions against them if the same is being repeated in the ongoing class 12 examination in the state. Notably, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), which conducts the Uchcha Madhyamik examinations, popularly known as the Higher Secondary examinations for class 12 in the state, has said that it will take penal action against candidates found writing political messages or drawings in the answer sheets.

WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya while talking to PTI on Wednesday said that the examiners have been instructed to not evaluate such exams papers as penal action will be taken against those doing the same. Furthermore, he also informed that a high-powered committee formed by the Council will take the decision on the quantum of the punishment, adding that writing political slogans, campaigns, or controversial issues that violates the rules and regardless of the WBCHSE will invite strict action.

Notably, this came as the Higher Secondary examinations are ongoing, and will be conducted till April 27. Responding to the same, educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri while speaking to news agency PTI, welcomed the decision and said that the ruling party should not politicise the education sector, which would influence impressionable minds.

On the other hand, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly could not be reached for comments.

West Bengal HS exams 2022

The class 12 West Bengal board exams commenced on April 2, 2022, and will be conducted until April 27, 2022. The date sheet issued by WBCHSE were revised due to a clash with JEE Main 2022 dates and later the revised schedule was uploaded for the students.

While the exams will be conducted in an offline mode with all Covid appropriate protocols in place, the students will be giving their exams in their respective schools instead of going to the allotted exam centres.

Image: PTI