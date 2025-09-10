NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Released at newindia.co.in, Direct Link to Download Here

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially released the admit cards for the Administrative Officer (AO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their call letters from the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their call letter using their registration number or roll number, along with their password or date of birth.

The admit card includes all the important details you need for the exam, such as the date, reporting time, exam centre address, and other key instructions.

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.

Step 2: Click the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link for 'NIACL AO Admit Card 2025'.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and your Password/Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

Step 5: Check the details on the screen to ensure they are correct.

Step 6: Download and print your admit card. It's a good idea to print extra copies.

About NIACL AO Preliminary Exam 2025:

The NIACL AO preliminary exam is scheduled for September 14, 2025. You must bring a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre, or you will not be allowed to enter.