NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared at newindia.co.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

NIACL AO Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has published the scorecard for its 2025 Administrative Officer (AO) Scale-I recruitment. If you took part in the selection process, you could now check your individual scores on the official website at newindia.co.in.
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading government-owned general insurance provider, has a strong reputation across the country. To download your NIACL AO Scorecard for 2025, simply use your roll number and date of birth to log in to the official link.
Step 1: Visit the official website at newindia.co.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NIACL AO Result 2025.
Step 3: Enter your login details on the next page that appears.
Step 4: Click 'Submit', and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check all the details carefully and then download or print a copy for your records.
The official dates for the NIACL AO Exam 2025 have been announced. The Phase-I online exam will take place on September 14, 2025. Candidates who pass this will be eligible for the Phase-II exam, which is scheduled for October 29, 2025.
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), founded in 1919 and based in Mumbai, is a public sector general insurance company. It was nationalised in 1973 and is one of the five insurance companies in India fully owned by the government, with a strong presence both nationally and internationally.
