Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared at newindia.co.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

Updated 7 August 2025 at 16:25 IST

NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared at newindia.co.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the AO Scorecard 2025. Candidates can check their scores on newindia.co.in using their roll number and date of birth. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

NIACL AO Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has published the scorecard for its 2025 Administrative Officer (AO) Scale-I recruitment. If you took part in the selection process, you could now check your individual scores on the official website at newindia.co.in. 

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading government-owned general insurance provider, has a strong reputation across the country. To download your NIACL AO Scorecard for 2025, simply use your roll number and date of birth to log in to the official link. 

NIACL AO Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at newindia.co.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NIACL AO Result 2025. 

Step 3: Enter your login details on the next page that appears. 

Step 4: Click 'Submit', and your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and then download or print a copy for your records. 

About NIACL AO Exam 2025: 

The official dates for the NIACL AO Exam 2025 have been announced. The Phase-I online exam will take place on September 14, 2025. Candidates who pass this will be eligible for the Phase-II exam, which is scheduled for October 29, 2025. 

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), founded in 1919 and based in Mumbai, is a public sector general insurance company. It was nationalised in 1973 and is one of the five insurance companies in India fully owned by the government, with a strong presence both nationally and internationally. 

ALSO READ: UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 Released at results.upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 16:25 IST