UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 Released at results.upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams. Students who sat for these improvement exams in 2025 can now view their revised scores on the board's official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.

To check their CBSE Class 10 supplementary results for 2025, students will need to log in to the official website. They must provide their school code, roll number, admit card number, and date of birth to access their scores.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Board has announced a perfect results for the Class 10 compartment/improvement exam. All 19,145 students who took the examination passed, which means the board has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "High School and Intermediate Compartment Result 2025" link.

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter your roll number, select your district, and fill in the captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the "View Result" button, and your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your result to keep for future reference.

About UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: