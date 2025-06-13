NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Apply Now

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has opened the online application process for the recruitment of 266 Administrative Officers (AO), including both Generalist and Specialist roles. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 96 Specialist and 170 Generalist positions. According to the official notification from NICL, the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will be held on July 20, 2025, and the Main Examination (Phase II) is scheduled for August 31, 2025. The last date to submit applications is July 3, 2025.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the detailed notification to check the specific educational qualifications required for each post.

As for the age criteria, applicants must be between 21 and 30 years old as of May 1, 2025. This means they should have been born on or after May 2, 1995, and on or before May 1, 2004, both dates inclusive.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for all candidates. However, those belonging to the SC, ST, or PwBD categories need to pay a reduced fee of Rs 250.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official NICL website and open the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.

Step 2: Find the “Administrative Officers 2025” link and select “Apply Online”.

Step 3: Enter your name, DOB, email, and mobile number to register. You’ll receive a registration number and password.

Step 4: Log in and complete the application form with accurate personal, educational, and work details.

Step 5: Pay the fee online using a card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 6: Check all details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the form and fee receipt for future use.

NICL AO Recruitment Exam 2025:

The Phase I exam is scheduled for July 20, 2025, followed by the Phase II exam on August 31, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 266 positions within the organisation.

The Preliminary Examination will be an online objective test carrying 100 marks, applicable to all disciplines. It will be of 60 minutes duration, comprising three sections, each with separate time limits.