NID DAT Admit Card 2025 Released at admissions.nid.edu, Direct Link to Download

NID DAT Admit Card 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2025) BDes Mains today, April 11. Candidates can download their NID DAT BDes Mains admit card by using their email ID and date of birth on the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

The DAT Prelims admit card includes important details such as the name and address of the assigned NID DAT 2025 exam centre, reporting time, exam date and timing, roll number, and exam day instructions.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their NID DAT 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre on the day of the test.

NID DAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the link to download the NID DAT 2025 hall ticket

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your registered email address and date of birth

Step 5: Click the “Submit” button to continue

Step 6: Check the details on your NID DAT 2025 admit card and download it for future reference

NID DAT Mains Exam Dates: