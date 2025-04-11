sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 17:00 IST

NID DAT Admit Card 2025 Released at admissions.nid.edu, Direct Link to Download

NID DAT Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download their NID DAT BDes Mains admit card through the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NID DAT Admit Card 2025 Released
NID DAT Admit Card 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2025) BDes Mains today, April 11. Candidates can download their NID DAT BDes Mains admit card by using their email ID and date of birth on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. 

The DAT Prelims admit card includes important details such as the name and address of the assigned NID DAT 2025 exam centre, reporting time, exam date and timing, roll number, and exam day instructions. 

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their NID DAT 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre on the day of the test. 

NID DAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.nid.edu 

Step 2: Click on the link to download the NID DAT 2025 hall ticket 

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter your registered email address and date of birth 

Step 5: Click the “Submit” button to continue 

Step 6: Check the details on your NID DAT 2025 admit card and download it for future reference 

Direct Link to Download - NID DAT Admit Card 2025 

NID DAT Mains Exam Dates: 

The DAT Mains for BDes will be conducted between 26 April and 4 May 2025 and will include a Studio Test.  For the MDes programme, the DAT Mains will consist of both a Studio Test and an Interview. The results of NID DAT 2025 will be based on the candidate’s performance in both the DAT Prelims and DAT Mains. The exam will take place at various centres, including NID campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Jorhat. 

Published April 11th 2025, 17:00 IST