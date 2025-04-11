NID DAT Admit Card 2025 Released at admissions.nid.edu, Direct Link to Download

Updated April 11th 2025, 17:00 IST
NID DAT Admit Card 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2025) BDes Mains today, April 11. Candidates can download their NID DAT BDes Mains admit card by using their email ID and date of birth on the official website, admissions.nid.edu.
The DAT Prelims admit card includes important details such as the name and address of the assigned NID DAT 2025 exam centre, reporting time, exam date and timing, roll number, and exam day instructions.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their NID DAT 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre on the day of the test.
Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.nid.edu
Step 2: Click on the link to download the NID DAT 2025 hall ticket
Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter your registered email address and date of birth
Step 5: Click the “Submit” button to continue
Step 6: Check the details on your NID DAT 2025 admit card and download it for future reference
The DAT Mains for BDes will be conducted between 26 April and 4 May 2025 and will include a Studio Test. For the MDes programme, the DAT Mains will consist of both a Studio Test and an Interview. The results of NID DAT 2025 will be based on the candidate’s performance in both the DAT Prelims and DAT Mains. The exam will take place at various centres, including NID campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Jorhat.
