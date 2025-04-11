Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 OUT at trb.tripura.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Tripura TET Admit Card 2025: The Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Admit Card 2025 for both Paper I and Paper II today, April 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

The Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and the exam centre location across the eight districts of Tripura.

This admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates appearing for the exam. It is important to check all the details carefully and ensure that you carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card on the day of the TTET examination.

Tripura TET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – trb.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Tripura TET 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to log in

Step 4: Download your admit card and save it to your device

Step 5: Take a printout and carry it with you on exam day

About Tripura TET Exam 2025:

The Tripura TET exams are scheduled as follows: Paper II (Upper Primary Level) will be held on 27 April 2025, and Paper I (Primary Level) on 4 May 2025. Both exams will take place from 12:00 noon to 2:30 PM.

Please note that entry to the examination centre will close at 11:00 AM, so candidates are advised to arrive well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.