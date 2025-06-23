NIFT Final Result 2025 Declared at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecards

NIFTEE Final Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the final results of the NIFT Entrance Examination 2025 for both undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Candidates who make it to the final merit list will now move forward to the admission process, as per NIFT’s seat allotment and counselling schedule. Details about seat allocation, document verification, and reporting dates will soon be available on the NIFT admission portal.

According to the official data, a total of 17,974 unique candidates registered for the NIFTEE 2025 Stage 1 exam, out of which 31,061 appeared. The overall attendance rate was 91.69 percent. For Stage 2 of the NIFT PG exam, 1,973 candidates registered, while only 1,519 appeared for the test.

NIFT Final Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NIFT 2025 Final Scorecard”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.

NIFT Final Result 2025: Seat Allotment

The NIFT 2025 results will be used for seat allotment in various undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), and BDes (Artisans).