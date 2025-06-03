NIMCET 2025 Admit Card to Be Out Today at nimcet.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Republic World
Updated 3 June 2025 at 12:48 IST

National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 admit card released on May 3 at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their login details. The exam will be held on June 8 from 2 PM to 4 PM across centres.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NIMCET Admit Card 2025: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli will release the NIMCET 2025 admit card today, May 3. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. 

As per the official schedule, the last date to download the NIMCET 2025 admit card is June 8, 2025. To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password. 

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and essential instructions. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the exam centre. 

NIMCET Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘NIMCET 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your user ID and password. 

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Review the details, download the admit card, and save a copy. 

Step 6: Print a hard copy to carry with you on the exam day. 

About NIMCET Exam 2025: 

The NIMCET 2025 exam is set to take place on June 8 in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM at designated exam centres. Candidates will be able to challenge the model answer key between 5 PM on June 10 and 5 PM on June 12, 2025. 

NIT Tiruchirappalli is conducting the NIMCET 2025 exam for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme at participating NITs and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) for the 2025–26 academic year. 

NOTE: If you are facing issues downloading your Admit Card, you must send an email to helpdesk.nimcet25@nitt.edu.  

Make sure to include your application number and proof of fee payment in the email. Please be aware that late requests will not be accepted, and support will not be available over the phone. 

Published 3 June 2025 at 12:48 IST