NIMCET 2025 Answer Key Shortly at nimcet.admissions.nic.in, Here's How to Download

NIMCET 2025: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli will soon release the NIMCET 2025 answer key. This will allow candidates to check their responses from the MCA entrance exam conducted on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Once available, the provisional answer key can be accessed on the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

To view the NIMCET answer key, candidates need to log in using their User ID and password. The scores and ranks achieved in the exam will be available through the official results.

NIMCET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window

Once released, the answer key will help candidates check their answers against the official solutions and get an idea of their expected score in the exam.

If any candidate finds mistakes in the answer key, they can raise objections from Tuesday, 10 June 2025, at 5 PM to Thursday, 12 June, 2025, at 5 PM. This objection window gives candidates a chance to ensure that the evaluation is accurate and fair.

NIMCET Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now log in using your registered credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the answer key section and choose the specific question you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Clearly explain the reason for your objection and upload any valid proof or reference to support it.

Step 5: Pay the applicable fee, if required, to proceed with the objection.

Step 6: Make sure to submit your objection before the deadline mentioned.

About NIMCET 2025: