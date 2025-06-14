SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Likely to Release soon at ssc.gov.in, Know to How Check

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Likely to be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Check | Image: Unsplash

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the General Duty (GD) Constable exam results soon. Once declared, candidates can download the result from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The result will be published in PDF format and will list the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

SSC GD Merit List 2025:

The SSC GD Merit List 2025 will be published along with the result. It will include the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process at the PET and PST rounds.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Under the exam category, choose ‘Constable-GD’.

Step 4: Click on the link that says, “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025”.

Step 5: A PDF file will open, showing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with the cut-off marks.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future use.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable 2025 selection process includes four stages. It starts with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which consists of 80 questions from subjects such as Reasoning, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and English or Hindi. The exam lasts for one hour, includes negative marking, and the marks scored are counted towards the final merit list.

About SSC GD Constable Exam 2025:

The SSC GD Constable examination was conducted in a computer-based format from February 4 to 25, 2025, at several exam centres across the country.