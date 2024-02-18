Advertisement

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed elation over Shubham Kumar, who hails from Bihar, on achieving the top rank in UPSC civil services exam.

A resident of Katihar district and an an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Shubham Kumar had first cracked the exam in 2019 when he achieved the 290th rank and was given the IPS.

Currently posted in Uttar Pradesh as a Deputy Superintendent of Police, he secured the top rank in his second shot at the prestigious examination.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shubham Kumar from Bihar upon securing the top rank in UPSC civil services exam. I wish him a bright future," the chief minister tweeted.

He also fondly recalled that the state's Development Commissioner Amir Subhani, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was the last son of the soil to have secured the top rank. PTI NAC SOM SOM