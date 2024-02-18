English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 21:57 IST

Nitish elated over Bihar-born Shubham Kumar topping UPSC exam

Nitish elated over Bihar-born Shubham Kumar topping UPSC exam

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed elation over Shubham Kumar, who hails from Bihar, on achieving the top rank in UPSC civil services exam.

A resident of Katihar district and an an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Shubham Kumar had first cracked the exam in 2019 when he achieved the 290th rank and was given the IPS.

Advertisement

Currently posted in Uttar Pradesh as a Deputy Superintendent of Police, he secured the top rank in his second shot at the prestigious examination.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shubham Kumar from Bihar upon securing the top rank in UPSC civil services exam. I wish him a bright future," the chief minister tweeted.

Advertisement

He also fondly recalled that the state's Development Commissioner Amir Subhani, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was the last son of the soil to have secured the top rank. PTI NAC SOM SOM

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 21:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. SP-Cong Ties Officially Ending? Akhilesh Refuses to Join RaGa's Yatra

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  3. 'This kid is special': Malinga showers MASSIVE praise on Jaiswal

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Kalki 2898 AD Makers Quote Whopping Price For Theatrical Rights?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. When Aishwarya-Simi Were Interrupted Mid Chat By An Unexpected Guests

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo