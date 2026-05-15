No More OMR Sheets? India To Shift Major Entrance Exams To Computer-Based Tests From 2027

New Delhi: In a major overhaul of India’s examination system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that OMR sheet-based examinations will be phased out from 2027, with major national entrance tests moving entirely to Computer Based Tests (CBT).

The move is being seen as a significant reform aimed at tackling paper leaks, impersonation, cheating, and other irregularities that have repeatedly raised concerns over the credibility of competitive examinations in the country.

What Are OMR-Based Exams?

OMR, or Optical Mark Recognition, is the traditional pen-and-paper examination format used in many competitive exams across India. In this system, candidates mark answers by darkening circles or bubbles on a specially designed answer sheet, which is later scanned digitally for evaluation.

Several major exams - including medical, engineering, recruitment, and eligibility tests - currently use the OMR format due to its ability to evaluate lakhs of answer sheets quickly.

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However, authorities believe the system remains vulnerable to paper leaks, physical tampering, proxy candidates, and logistical challenges linked to transporting question papers and answer sheets.

What Is CBT?

Computer Based Test (CBT) is an online examination system where candidates answer questions on a computer at designated examination centres. The format is already used for several national-level exams, including multiple recruitment and entrance tests conducted by central agencies.

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Under the CBT system, question papers are delivered digitally, reducing the need for physical paper distribution and minimizing chances of leaks during transportation. Authorities also say the system improves surveillance, allows quicker result processing, and enhances transparency.

Why Is The Change Being Introduced?

The announcement comes amid increasing scrutiny of India’s examination system following multiple allegations of question paper leaks and cheating rackets in recent years. The Centre believes shifting fully to CBT mode will:

Strengthen exam security

Reduce human intervention in evaluation

Minimise paper leak risks

Improve transparency and monitoring

Speed up declaration of results

Ensure better standardisation across examination centres

Officials say the reform is part of a broader effort to modernise India’s testing infrastructure and restore confidence among students and parents.

Which Exams Could Be Affected?

While the government has not yet released a complete list, the transition is expected to impact several major national entrance and recruitment examinations conducted by central agencies.

Exams such as NEET and other large-scale entrance tests that currently rely on OMR sheets could gradually shift to fully computer-based formats in the coming years.

Rollout Expected Before 2027

The Centre is expected to begin infrastructure expansion and technical preparations well ahead of the 2027 implementation timeline. Since millions of students appear for national-level examinations annually, authorities may adopt a phased transition to ensure examination centres across urban and rural regions are equipped for CBT mode.